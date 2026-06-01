Karnataka agriculture dept issues alert to 13 districts over circulation of unauthorised GM cotton seeds

<p>Bengaluru: The Agriculture department has put 13 districts, most of them in north Karnataka, on alert over the circulation of unauthorised genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds, after the Centre requested the state government to take action against those violating the rules.</p>.<p>GM cotton seeds, especially the ones designed to resist cotton bollworms through a gene from Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) bacteria, have a history of highs and lows in India. The lows have been characterised by agrarian crisis and even tragic deaths of farmers, especially in Maharashtra and parts of north Karnataka.</p>.GTRI cautions against imports of GM farm products from US; may affect India's agri exports.<p>As per the law, only those GM seeds approved by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) for commercial release can be sold in the country. However, the Centre has sought action following information regarding illegal seeds "through various sources, including media reports and inputs from certain stakeholders".</p>.<p>In a letter dated May 27, Agriculture Department Director G T Putra cited a communication by the Centre to direct all joint directors to conduct surprise inspections and check all the GM seed producing areas, ginning/processing units, storage areas and markets.</p>.<p>"Confirm that all the cotton seed packets contain mandatory labelling and clear details of the producer and marketer. Ensure traceability, and spread awareness among the farmers on the importance of purchasing only verified and approved seeds," Putra said, directing officials to take the help of the police where necessary and submit a detailed report on the actions taken.</p>