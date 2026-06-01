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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka agriculture dept issues alert to 13 districts over circulation of unauthorised GM cotton seeds

As per the law, only those GM seeds approved by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) for commercial release can be sold in the country.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 21:18 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 21:18 IST
Karnataka NewsCottonGM cotton

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