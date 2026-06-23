Karnataka: Ahead of Hiriyur bypoll, ex-minister D Sudhakar’s son gets politically active

<p>Chitradurga: Suhas Sudhakar, son of 4-time MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-sudhakar">D Sudhakar</a> who died last month, is gearing up to enter electoral politics as Hiriyur is likely to face bypoll in the coming months.</p>.<p>Though he was rarely seen alongside his father during the latter’s tenure as minister, Suhas has now become politically active. </p>.<p>Sources say fielding a deceased legislator’s family member in a by-election is a common political strategy. Suhas has been meeting his father’s supporters and local leaders in the constituency.</p>.<p>While party leaders believe Sudhakar’s wife Harshini could attract sympathy votes, she is reportedly reluctant to contest.</p>.Karnataka MLC polls: Not surprised by cross-voting; will build party with Gen Z, says H D Kumaraswamy .<p>Suhas, a commerce graduate, said, “Party workers and people want me to stay connected with them. I am visiting different parts of the constituency to meet people and understand their grievances. I will go by the wishes of the people”. </p>.<p>He clarified that the party has not given the family any assurance on the ticket. </p>.<p>KPCC coordinator Khalid Hussain told DH that Sudhakar, who belonged to Jain community, won from the constituency thrice despite the community having a small voter base there. Former MLA Poornima Srinivas and Congress leader R Manjunath are among other aspirants for the ticket. </p>.<p>The JD(S) is making strong efforts to ensure that its ally BJP allocates the seat to the party, citing it has a stronger base in Hiriyur than BJP. Leaders and workers of both parties are awaiting clarity on seat-sharing. </p>.<p>JD(S) leader D Yashodhara, who has twice unsuccessfully contested from Hiriyur, said the party has urged Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to persuade BJP to allot the seat to the regional party.</p>.<p>He said several leaders, including M Raveendrappa and G Jayaramaiah, are aspiring for the ticket.</p>.<p>“We are awaiting directions from the party. The JD(S) and Janata Dal have won the seat once each. The JD(S) has maintained a strong grassroots presence since Janata Party era in Hiriyur. We do not want to lose this seat to BJP as it is crucial for the party’s survival in the region,” he said.</p>