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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Ahead of Hiriyur bypoll, ex-minister D Sudhakar’s son gets politically active

While party leaders believe Sudhakar’s wife Harshini could attract sympathy votes, she is reportedly reluctant to contest.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:21 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 01:21 IST
Karnataka NewsBypollsD Sudhakar

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