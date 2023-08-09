Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Air your grievances about work delays at govt offices

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru City) will be in attendance.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 20:51 IST

Follow Us

The Lokayukta police will host a grievance meeting in the city on August 10 where citizens can complain about any unnecessary delays they face in getting their work done in government offices. 

The meeting will be held at the Revenue Officers' Department in the BBMP's Bommanahalli ward office at 10.30 am. 

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru City) will be in attendance. 

In a statement, the Lokayukta police said they were conducting regular raids on government offices and catching corrupt officials. 

Lokayukta police have promised to ensure confidentiality when citizens share their grievances. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 August 2023, 20:51 IST)
KarnatakaLokayukta

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT