Karnataka: Air your grievances about work delays at govt offices

The Lokayukta police will host a grievance meeting in the city on August 10 where citizens can complain about any unnecessary delays they face in getting their work done in government offices.
The meeting will be held at the Revenue Officers' Department in the BBMP's Bommanahalli ward office at 10.30 am.
Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru City) will be in attendance.
In a statement, the Lokayukta police said they were conducting regular raids on government offices and catching corrupt officials.
Lokayukta police have promised to ensure confidentiality when citizens share their grievances.