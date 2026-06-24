Karnataka: All roads lead to Tungabhadra Dam as crest gates to be inaugurated today

<p>Hosapete: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with his counterparts from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and a Union Minister, will offer puja to 33 crest gates to inaugurate them, after they were newly installed in a record four months’ time, here on Thursday. The dignitaries are expected to lift four gates to mark the inauguration.</p>.<p>Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, MPs and MLAs will take part in the grand event at 11 am. </p><p>They will arrive at the centre of the dam near the 18th gate, where they will dedicate the gates, before leaving for Munirabad for a stage programme, said Deputy Commissioner Kavitha S Mannikeri. </p>.<p>Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, DC Kavitha said that the programme scheduled at Munirabad Government High School grounds is open to the public. Entry of the public is restricted at the dam, hence people are requested not to come to the dam. </p>.<p>Before this, the DC, along with SP Jahnavi, visited the reservoir and reviewed the preparations.</p>.<p>The dam, which has completed 73 years, is all decked up for the event. </p>.<p><strong>400 police to keep vigil</strong></p>.<p>The police have initiated stricter security measures considering the dignitaries attending the programme. </p><p>Apart from SP, two ASP, four DySP, 14 inspectors, and 400 police will monitor the security arrangements. Besides, the services of home guards will also be sought. Two DAR vehicles will be stationed at the spot, said SP S Jahnavi. </p>.<p>Even though the region had received good rain last year, adequate water was not released for farmer for their crop. Instead, water was stored at 80 tmc ft, and the surplus water was released for the crop. As a result, farmers had to grow only one crop. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Hardware Tools and Machinery Project Company of Gujarat has replaced all 33 gates with newly designed gates and chains to ensure the dam’s safety.</p>.<p><strong>Historic feat</strong> </p><p>Only one gate was ready in last June Rainy season pushed work to December 33 gates replaced in record four months' time </p>.<p>Purushotham Gouda, President Tungabhadra Raitha Sangha, said “We welcome the installation of the gates at the Tungabhadra dam. But the government must immediately take measures to address the accumulation of silt. Otherwise farmers may be deprived of adequate water."</p>