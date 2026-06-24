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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: All roads lead to Tungabhadra Dam as crest gates to be inaugurated today

The dam, which has completed 73 years, is all decked up for the event.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 20:01 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 20:01 IST
Karnataka NewsTungabhadra dam

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