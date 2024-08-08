Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to sign MoU on conservation, elephant conflict management

Bengaluru: The state Forest Department will sign a memorandum of understanding with their Andhra Pradesh counterpart to share knowledge and expertise for handling the rising cases of elephant conflict and consider providing kumki (trained) elephants during capture operations.
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre held a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Environment and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan and said Karnataka will consider the request for providing 8 kumki elephants.
"Andhra Pradesh has seen 26 deaths of persons in man-elephant conflicts. Minister Pawan Kalyan has sought our help, including kumki elephants," Khandre said.
The minister, however, noted that the transfer of elephants will come with certain conditions. The mahouts and kawadis in Andhra should have the expertise and experience needed to handle the elephants, he added.
Pawan Kalyan said Andhra Pradesh faces several challenges in conservation of forests and wildlife. "We have agreed to sign a MoU with seven-point agenda, including red sander smuggling, knowledge sharing in elephant conflict management and poaching," he said.
Describing himself as a 'conservationist first", Kalyan said his department will work closely with Karnataka to mitigate the problems related to conservation.
