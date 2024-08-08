Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to sign MoU on conservation, elephant conflict management

Bengaluru: The state Forest Department will sign a memorandum of understanding with their Andhra Pradesh counterpart to share knowledge and expertise for handling the rising cases of elephant conflict and consider providing kumki (trained) elephants during capture operations.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre held a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Environment and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan and said Karnataka will consider the request for providing 8 kumki elephants.

"Andhra Pradesh has seen 26 deaths of persons in man-elephant conflicts. Minister Pawan Kalyan has sought our help, including kumki elephants," Khandre said.