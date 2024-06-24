Karnataka anganwadis to be upgraded as government montessories

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday decided to constitute an expert committee on upgrading anganawadis where kindergarten sections will be started, ending the tug-of-war between the departments of women & child and school education.

Siddaramaiah had convened a meeting with Women & Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to sort out their differences.

Laxmi had opposed the education department's decision to start pre-primary (kindergarten) at government schools. Her department argued that pre-primary sections in schools would encroach upon the activities of Anganwadis, which cater to nutritional needs of pre-school kids.

After listening to both sides, Siddaramaiah decided to constitute an expert committee. It was also decided in the meeting not to open any new pre-primary or kindergarten sections in government schools. Instead, the government will upgrade the anganwadis.