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Karnataka announces 12.5% pay hike for RTC staff; unions firm on May 20 strike

Employees slammed the 'unilateral' move, demanding 25% raise and all arrear payments
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 18:53 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 18:53 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaKSRTCBMTC

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