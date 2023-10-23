Karnataka announces over 3% DA hike for govt employees; here's how to calculate DA

The Karnataka government on October 21 announced increasing the dearness allowance for the state government employees by 3.75 per cent.

In an order, the government said it was revising the dearness allowance from the existing 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent.

The government also announced that the lecturers on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scale and the judicial officers will get a hike of four per cent in their DA.

With the hike, the state government will spend an additional Rs 1,109 crore.

How to calculate DA:

DA is given to employees and pensioners in order to minimise the impact of inflation. Since the impact of inflation varies from one location to another, calculation of DA varies among employees depending on certain factors like pay matrix, type of city, etc.

Formula to calculate DA: Basic salary x DA per cent/100

For instance, if the basic salary is Rs 18,000 per month, Karnataka government employees would get a DA hike of Rs 675. Here's how: The DA on Rs 18,000 per month would come around Rs 6,975 at 38.75 per cent, (38.75 x 18,000/100), compared to DA of Rs 6,300 at 35 per cent (35 X 18,000/100).

(With PTI inputs)