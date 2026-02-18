<p>Mangaluru: The book <em>Arecanut – History, Constituents, Cancer and Beyond</em> provides clarity on the components present in arecanut. It is an important publication from the perspective of clearing doubts about the alleged presence of carcinogenic elements in arecanut, said Campco President S R Satishchandra. </p><p>He was speaking after presiding over a programme organised by CAMPCO here on Wednesday to release the book authored by Dr Prasanna Belur of National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.</p><p>Quoting a report that ranked Dakshina Kannada eighth among the 10 richest districts in the country, he said arecanut cultivation is one of the key contributors to the region’s economy. </p><p>“Be it Bhoota Kola, Yakshagana, temple Brahmakalasha rituals, or education in this region, arecanut forms the economic backbone behind them. Therefore, a lobby against arecanut is natural. To counter it, there was a need for a scientific and historical foundation. This book provides such a foundation,” he said.</p><p>Releasing the book, NITK Director Prof B Ravi said there are immense opportunities for value addition and market expansion of arecanut. </p><p>“More research is required on its health-related aspects. NITK is ready to collaborate on research related to improved cultivation practices, quality enhancement, harvesting technology, and disease prevention. Artificial intelligence technology can also be utilised for this purpose. Over 300 researchers in our institution will extend support in this direction,” he said.</p><p>Economist Vigneshwara Varmudi said the book clearly explains the properties and components of arecanut. “The concluding part of the book will be useful in presenting arguments before the Supreme Court that arecanut does not contain carcinogenic contents,” he noted.</p>.'India imported 42,230 tonnes of arecanut last fiscal': Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal .<p>He also remarked that although developments that could affect the future of arecanut are taking place, growers are not seriously reflecting on them. “Pressure must be exerted on the government and public representatives on this issue,” he said.</p><p>Mahesh Puchappadi, President of the All India Arecanut Growers’ Association, said that when discussions were held claiming that arecanut causes cancer, growers had failed to present scientific reports to counter the claim. “In such a situation, this publication assumes great significance,” he said.</p><p><strong>‘A loose lid sparked curiosity’</strong></p><p>“I am also an arecanut grower. During the Covid period, when I had to stay home for a few months, I assisted in arecanut harvesting. For processing red arecanut, stored chogaru, a 0concentrated red liquid0 from the previous year was used. Though the lid of a can in which chogaru was stored at home was loose, it had not spoiled. This sparked my curiosity about arecanut,” said the book’s author, Prof Prasanna Belur.</p><p>He explained that microorganisms had grown on the top layer of the stored chogaru, but its colour, smell, and taste had not changed. “After conducting research, we found that the antioxidants present in arecanut were responsible for this,” he said.</p><p>He added that arecanut contains procyanidin, catechin, arecatannin, sinapic acid, and rhamnetin. “I do not understand why it is claimed that arecanut contains carcinogenic contents when it has procyanidin, which is used as a health supplement in the United States and Europe,” he said.</p><p>The book is available on Amazon and Flipkart, and its Kannada translation will be published within three months, he added.</p>