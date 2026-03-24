<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka put the Congress government on the mat Tuesday over its plans to evict the iconic Jakkur Flying Training School, and said a top bureaucrat was leading a “big lobby” eyeing the prime 200-acre space. </p><p>Ashoka said that the Congress government wants to shift the flying school out of the city and build a huge sports complex there, essentially to help the “real estate lobby” with developers waiting to build high-rise structures in the vicinity, which they currently cannot due to air traffic restrictions. </p><p>“I know what’s going on. There’s a big lobby and an officer occupying a top post...I won’t take names. The plan is to bring a developer from Rajasthan,” Ashoka said during a discussion on Bengaluru development in the Assembly. </p>.Bill seeks to prevent transfer of govt teachers to non-teaching posts in Karnataka.<p>Ashoka trained his guns at Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru development. “Have you set your sights on this land? What do you plan on doing?” he asked Shivakumar. </p><p>On November 29, 2025, Principal Secretary (Youth Empowerment & Sports) Naveen Raj Singh wrote to the Director-General of Civil Aviation about a meeting scheduled on December 3 to discuss shifting the school from the Jakkur Aerodrome to Mysuru, Ashoka said, flashing the letter. “How did he (Singh) convene this meeting without the knowledge of the government?” Ashoka fumed. </p><p>The school is located on forest land that was denotified in 1940 by the then Mysuru king, Ashoka said. “This school was inaugurated by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. There’s a plaque bearing Nehru’s name that Shivakumar now wants to break,” he said. </p><p>In the previous Congress government (2013-18), Ashoka said a decision was taken to start an ‘executive club’ on 25 acres of the Jakkur Aerodrome land. Also, it was decided to start a Rajiv Gandhi Aerosports Society there. “Our [BJP] government withdrew these decisions in 2021,” he said. </p><p>Ashoka said Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the MLA of Byatarayanapura where the school is located, had opposed plans to develop the aerodrome under public-private partnership in March 2022. “Why is he silent now?”</p><p>Energy Minister KJ George intervened twice to suggest that the school can be shifted out to make way for a “big sports complex”. The city needs a cricket stadium with 1-lakh capacity, he insisted. </p><p>“When I was the Bengaluru minister, a flyover came up there. Due to this, the DGCA isn’t giving licence citing dangers during take-off. Also, only 25-30 pilot trainers are there. So, I wrote to the CM about having a sports complex,” George said. </p><p>Ashoka also flagged Shivakumar’s recent meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on increasing building height limits around airports, including Jakkur. </p><p>Shivakumar, who was mum for the most part of Ashoka’s attack, said Jakkur did not figure in his meeting with Naidu. “I sought uniformity as the limits are different in Karnataka. We’ve introduced a premium floor area ratio (FAR), which can bring money to Bengaluru. We’ve sought some relaxation so that people can use the premium FAR,” he said. </p><p>On the fate of the Jakkur aerodrome, Shivakumar said he would address this during his reply, which is likely on Wednesday.</p>