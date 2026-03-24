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Karnataka: Ashoka tears into Congress, says 'big lobby' eyeing Jakkur aerodrome

'Have you set your sights on this land? What do you plan on doing?' he asked Shivakumar.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 12:34 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 12:34 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsR Ashoka

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