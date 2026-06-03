Karnataka: ASI clears office near arch of Virupaksha temple

<p>Hosapete: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday demolished a wall that was built inside the main arch of Virupaksha temple which was being used as an office. The wall was cleared without causing any harm to the original structure. </p>.<p>People and tourists have appreciated the ASI's move. ASI Superintendent K Ramakrishna Reddy guided the demolition work.</p>.<p>"A Mantap-like structure that was built inside the arch was meant for resting place for devotees, who visit the Virupaksha temple. There is a Shiva idol next to it but no puja was offered to it. A wall was built adjacent to it blocking the view of the idol. With the wall being demolished, the mantap now appears beautiful and the people can have the darshan of Shiva idol," observed Shivakumar Malagi, an enthusiast of Hampi memorials. </p>.<p>The Kariya Tiruvengalanatha temple near second Penugonda entrance on the way to Seetharama Thanda had become a haven for alcoholics. This was brought to the attention of the Department of Archaeology and Musems Deputy Director Shejjeshwar. He ensured that the whole area was cleaned and now devotees are elated to visit the temple. </p>.<p>There is Sannakki Veerabhadreshwara temple but it also lacks proper maintenance. People here have urged the authorities to ensure its maintenance.</p>