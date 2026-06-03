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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: ASI clears office near arch of Virupaksha temple

People and tourists have appreciated the ASI's move. ASI Superintendent K Ramakrishna Reddy guided the demolition work.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 19:11 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 19:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaASIvirupaksha temple

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