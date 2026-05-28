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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Aspirants demand KSRTC jobs based on old notification

KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha clarified that the test results of the 545 aspirants would no longer hold good.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 20:59 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 20:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKSRTCJobsaspirants

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