Karnataka: Aspirants demand KSRTC jobs based on old notification

<p>More than 100 aspirants, who had applied for the posts of driver-cum-conductors in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) under the 2020 notification and passed the driving tests, gathered at the transporter’s central office on Wednesday, demanding recruitment.</p>.<p>The 2020 notification to recruit more drivers-cum-conductors through direct recruitment stalled due to the pandemic, eventually leading to the recruitment in 2025. After an eight-year gap in recruitment, the corporation recruited 2,000 driver-cum-conductors in June 2025, while the initial notification had been sent for 2,545 vacancies. </p>.Karnataka: RTC staffers to launch strike from May 20.<p>“It is unfair that 545 of us were left unemployed. Our document verification and all other tests were completed. We were ready with the appointment letter, but since the Finance Department only approved the recruitment of 2,000 drivers, we were left hanging at the last minute,” said Naveen, 35. </p>.<p>Now, the remaining 545 are requesting the corporation to recruit them under the new notifications on the basis of their previous tests. </p>.<p>“We’ve already passed all the tests. Who’s to say we’ll get the same results if we take the test again? It’s unfair if all our hard work goes to waste,” said another aspirant. </p>.Karnataka announces 12.5% pay hike for RTC staff; unions firm on May 20 strike.<p>KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha clarified that the test results of the 545 aspirants would no longer hold good. “They’ll need to appear for the tests again under the new notification, especially as the reservation policy has changed since then,” he told DH.</p>.<p>The corporation has reached out to the Finance Department for approval to fill vacancies — 2,000 driver-cum-conductors and mechanics each.</p>