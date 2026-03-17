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Karnataka Assembly: BJP MLA makes bribery charge in construction work

The BJP MLA swore on Mahatma Gandhi while making the allegation.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 08:50 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaCorruption

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