<p>Bengaluru: Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy on Tuesday swore on Mahatma Gandhi in the Assembly to say that a bribe of Rs 100 per sq ft was being charged to approve the construction of big apartments in Bengaluru. </p><p>“Nobody is building and construction workers have been rendered jobless,” Reddy said during a debate on Bengaluru development. </p>.'How do we run this House?’: Miffed Karnataka Assembly Speaker Khader walks out over 'unanswered' questions, says 'won’t run the House until...'.<p>“There’s a bribe of Rs 100 per sq ft on building plan approvals for big apartments. The Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) charges Rs 20 less. Let any member in this House say there’s no bribery. Who gets this money? Officials? The government? Someone else?” Reddy said. </p><p>Hoskote Congress MLA Sharath Bachegowda objected to Reddy’s claim. “What evidence does he have?” </p><p>To this, Satish even offered to resign if proven wrong. “I'm speaking the truth. I swear on Gandhi. I’m not lying,” he said. </p><p>Reddy also accused the Congress government of “cheating” Muslims by citing the example of ward delimitation in Bengaluru. </p>.Karnataka Assembly passes bill allowing ULBs to regulate, charge for advertisements.<p>“Muslim areas have been halved and attached to other localities; 3,000 votes here and another 3,000 votes there. And, they won’t field Muslims,” Reddy said. “As a BJP MLA, I helped a Muslim councillor get elected. We’re not anti-Muslim. We only oppose those who are anti-national and pro-Pakistan,” he said. </p><p>Congress, Reddy charged, has turned Muslims into a vote bank. “Congress has taken Muslims for granted and doesn’t do their work. If there’s an alternative party, Muslims won’t vote for Congress. Muslims are voting Congress not out of love for the party,” he said. </p>