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Karnataka Assembly debates if students should clean schools themselves

School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said he would welcome this if the Assembly agreed to legislate on this issue.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka Assemblyschool

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