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Karnataka Assembly disqualifies Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni after conviction in Goudar murder case

The former minister is currently in prison, serving life imprisonment in the case.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 13:40 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaKarnatakaVinay Kulkarni

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