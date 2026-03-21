<p>Bengaluru: The BJP has fielded its former <a href="https://x.com/VCC_BJP">MLA Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath </a>and ST Morcha vice-president Srinivas T Dasakariappa from the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies, respectively, for the upcoming bypolls. </p>.<p>The two bypolls in Karnataka are necessitated due to the demise of senior Congressmen H Y Meti (Bagalkot) on November 4 and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South) on December 14.</p>.<p>In Bagalkot, the fight within the BJP was between Charanthimath — a three-time MLA from the constituency — and Pralhad Pujar, a two-time MLA from the same constituency.</p>.<p>While Charantimath hails from the Jangama Lingayat community, Pujar is a Reddy Lingayat. Congress’ Meti hailed from the Kuruba community.</p>.Congress, BJP to pick Karnataka bypoll nominees in 2-3 days.<p>In the 2023 Assembly polls, Charantimath had lost to Meti by a margin of 5,878 votes. BJP’s Bagalkot District President Shantagouda Patil claimed in a conversation with DH that there were no differences between Charantimath and Pujar. </p>.<p>“We spoke to Pujar for 1.5 hours. We spoke to Charanthimath, too. From an organisational point of view, we are working till the booth-level,” Patil said, adding that the party is hoping to win.</p>.<p>Chranthimath filed nomination on Friday. He will submit another set of nomination on Monday in the presence of BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.</p>.<p>Davanagere South</p>.<p>In Davanagere South, Congress veteran and former All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha president Shamanur Shivashankarappa had won the elections four consecutive times (2008, 2013, 2018 and 2023). In 2023, he had defeated B G Ajay Kumar of the BJP by a margin of 27,888 votes. </p>.<p>Srinivas T Dasakariappa hails from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community. After being announced as the candidate, Srinivas accused the Congress of “misadministration” for three years and claimed that there was no factionalism within the BJP.</p>.<p>After the 2023 Assembly polls, there have been bypolls at Shorapur, Channapatna, Sandur and Shiggaon constituencies, all of which were won by the Congress.</p>