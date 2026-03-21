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Karnataka Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP fields veteran Charantimath for Bagalkot bypoll

In the 2023 Assembly polls, Charantimath had lost to Meti by a margin of 5,878 votes.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 03:11 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 03:11 IST
KarnatakaIndian politcs

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