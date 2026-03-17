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Karnataka Assembly passes bill allowing ULBs to regulate, charge for advertisements

Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar questioned the government’s stand on political banners.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 23:59 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 23:59 IST
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