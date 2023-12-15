Karnataka Assembly passes Bill to protect advocates from violence

Belagavi: The Assembly on Thursday passed The Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill which seeks to protect advocates from ‘violence’, with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil assuring the House that this will not be misused.
The Bill proposes a jail term of up to three years and fine of Rs 1 lakh for ‘violence’ against lawyers. Additionally, the Bill also mandates that if any advocate is arrested by the police in connection with a cognizable offence, the police must inform the Advocates’ Association – of which the advocate is a member – within 24 hours. This provision aims to ensure transparency and communication in such situations.
Defining ‘violence’, the Bill states as any activity that endangers the life of an advocate, causes bodily harm, or involves criminal intimidation, obstructing the advocates from performing their duty related to a pending litigation or case.
Furthermore, the Bill clarifies that lawful restraints by law enforcement agencies do not constitute violence.
Piloting the Bill, Patil asserted that the main objective of this Bill is rooted in the declaration made during the Eighth United Nations (UN) Congress on the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders in 1990.
“India, as a participant, adopted the ‘Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers,’ which included clauses aimed at protecting the rights of lawyers,” he said while underlining that the Bill refers to Clauses 16 and 17 of the UN declaration.
The minister further added that Clause 16 of the declaration emphasises that governments should ensure lawyers perform their professional functions without intimidation or interference.
It also underscores their right to travel and consult with clients freely, both domestically and internationally, he added.
“Clause 17 is designed to safeguard lawyers when their security is threatened due to the discharge of their functions. Besides this lawyers should not face prosecution or sanctions for actions taken in line with recognized professional duties, standards, and ethics,” he explained.
He contended that it was considered necessary to enact the legislation to prohibit violence against and provide protection to advocates for rendering their professional service without fear or external influence and for matters
connected therewith or incidental.
The passage of this Bill comes in the wake of Congress party’s poll promise ahead of Assembly polls held this year and the rising crimes against lawyers, including the murder of an advocate at Hosapete court, Ballari district, in February 2021 and the recent ‘assault’ on a young lawyer in Chikkamagaluru.