Karnataka Assembly takes stance against ‘One Nation, One Election’

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution against the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, calling it a “threat” to India’s democratic and federal setup.

The BJP, however, opposed the resolution and said its adoption was not unanimous.

Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil read out the resolution after which Speaker U T Khader declared it as adopted amid protests by the BJP.

“Different state legislatures have their own terms of office, and a uniform election schedule can undermine the states' autonomy by focusing too much on national issues, neglecting local concerns. Ensuring adequate security, managing election staff, dejection among voters, reduced government accountability and economic and social constraints are serious concerns associated with simultaneous elections,” the resolution stated.