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Karnataka awaiting 750 e-buses from Centre: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Reddy told reporters at Channammana-Kittur on Monday that depot and electrification facilities had been kept ready.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 00:14 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 00:14 IST
Karnataka NewsRamalinga Reddye-buses

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