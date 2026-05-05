<p>Belagavi: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the Centre was yet to make 750 electric buses available to the state under the PM e-Bus Scheme.</p>.<p>Reddy told reporters at Channammana-Kittur on Monday that depot and electrification facilities had been kept ready.</p>.Why BMTC’s big e-bus push is not without risks.<p>“After the buses are provided, we shall enter into gross cost control (GCC) agreement with the Centre to reduce costs as per which Centre will make private driver available and we shall provide conductor and e-charging facilities,” he said.</p>.<p>On buses not plying on certain routes due to bad road conditions and narrow roads, he said buses would be made available based on road conditions and traffic demands.</p>.<p>On KSRTC staff demanding clearance of arrears, Reddy said wages had to be revised from 2020. When the BJP government demitted office, 38 months of arrears were pending. The state had taken a stand to pay arrears from April 2021. Talks would be held with employee representatives, he said.</p>