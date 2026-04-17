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Karnataka backs new credit score for rural lending

The adoption of GCS in Karnataka was discussed in a recent State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:29 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:29 IST
Karnatakafarmers

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