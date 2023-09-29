Karnataka bandh: 44 flights cancelled at B'luru airport, 'operational reasons' cited  

The Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada outfits did not cause disruptions to services, sources at the airport said.

However, a total of 44 domestic flights – 22 inbound and 22 outbound and a majority of them operated by IndiGo – were cancelled by the airlines, an airport source told DH. According to the source, this was not an unusual phenomenon, as over 600 flights were still operational and many passengers had arrived well ahead of their scheduled departures.

“There are usually 2-3% of flight cancellations and recalibrations on a regular day. Today (Friday), we have less than 7% of cancellations; so it is nothing out of the ordinary,” the source said.