Karnataka bandh evokes poor response in Kodagu

Karnataka bandh on Friday evoked poor response in Kodagu. Protests were staged at Kushalnagar and Gonikoppa while all the shops and business establishments remained open.

Schools, colleges, government offices, banks functioned normally. Furthermore, buses operated as usual. However, only a few buses operated outside the district as there were a few passengers.

Karnataka Kavalu Pade workers staged a protest for a few minutes at Kushalnagar. Kavalu Pade Kodagu district president M Krishna offered prayers to the statue of Cauvery near Koppa bridge and took out a protest. They shouted slogans against the State government, agriculture minister, irrigation minister, MPs and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. A few who attempted to enter Cauvery river to stage a protest were stopped by the police.