Karnataka bandh evokes poor response in Kodagu

Karnataka bandh on Friday evoked poor response in Kodagu. Protests were staged at Kushalnagar and Gonikoppa while all the shops and business establishments remained open.
Schools, colleges, government offices, banks functioned normally. Furthermore, buses operated as usual. However, only a few buses operated outside the district as there were a few passengers.
Karnataka Kavalu Pade workers staged a protest for a few minutes at Kushalnagar. Kavalu Pade Kodagu district president M Krishna offered prayers to the statue of Cauvery near Koppa bridge and took out a protest. They shouted slogans against the State government, agriculture minister, irrigation minister, MPs and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. A few who attempted to enter Cauvery river to stage a protest were stopped by the police.
Kavalu Pade President Krishna said that farmers in the state are in distress. Releasing of water to Tamil Nadu should be stopped at the earliest. MPs from the state should draw the attention of the centre towards the prevailing condition in Karnataka, he said.
BJP workers held a human chain near Ganapathi Temple in Kushalnagar.
While Rajya Raitha Sangha workers staged a protest at Gonikoppa. Staging the protest, District Raitha Sangha convener Pucchimada Shubhash said owing to deficit rainfall, the water-level in river Cauvery has reduced drastically. Inspite of it, Tamil Nadu' move of seeking its share is condemnable. The state government should not release water to Tamil Nadu.