Karnataka Bandh Live: Pro-Kannadiga outfit agitators detained outside Bengaluru airport

Normal life is likely to be affected, especially in the southern part of the state, with pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations calling for ‘Karnataka Bandh’ on Friday to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. ‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada outfits including factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and various farmers’ bodies have given a call for the statewide dawn-to-dusk shutdown. Track all the latest updates, only with DH!