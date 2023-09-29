Karnataka Bandh Live: Pro-Kannadiga outfit agitators detained outside Bengaluru airport
Normal life is likely to be affected, especially in the southern part of the state, with pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations calling for ‘Karnataka Bandh’ on Friday to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. ‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada outfits including factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and various farmers’ bodies have given a call for the statewide dawn-to-dusk shutdown. Track all the latest updates, only with DH!
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 03:17 IST
Bar & Bench reports that the Karnataka government has paid "over ₹122 crore to 41 lawyers since 1990" to argue its cases regarding disputes with other states over river water.
Pro-Kannadiga outfit agitators detained outside Bengaluru airport
Protests ongoing at Chamrajnagar
Protestors shout slogans and hold placards in knee-deep water in Mandya
Karnataka bandh: Metro, KSRTC, BMTC buses and trains to ply as usual
BMTC buses, the city's lifeline, will operate normally, at least in the morning, but services may be curtailed in the afternoon if the demand falls, a senior official said.
There is no change in bus schedule and routes, however, people are not coming. Buses are operational but people are not seen, says Traffic controller Chandrashekar
Pro-Kannada organisations call for Karnataka Bandh over the Cauvery water issue
(Published 29 September 2023, 02:26 IST)