Karnataka bandh over Cauvery water release: Actors Shivarajkumar, Dhruva Sarja to take part in Bengaluru

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president NM Suresh on Thursday said that popular actors Shivarajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, Prajwal Devaraj, Ajay Rao and other artists would take part in the bandh called to oppose the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Friday's bandh called by Vatal Nagaraj’s ‘Kannada Okkuta’ is the second one this week.

Suresh said that they would hold a public meeting at 10 am on Friday, and offer their full support. “Based on the crowd, we would decide on the plan of action,” Suresh told DH. “After gathering at the KFCC office, we would hold a rally in tempo vans and go either to Town Hall or Freedom Park. We have received permission from the police as we would hold the rally peacefully.”