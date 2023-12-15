Karnataka bank is private entity, not ‘State’: HC

Rejecting a writ petition against the bank, a single judge bench of Justice K V Aravind in a recent order said, “Though the respondent bank is engaged in public finance and regulated by Reserve Bank of India, it cannot be termed as an Institution or Company carrying on any statutory or public duty. A writ of mandamus cannot be issued to the authorities not contemplated under Article 12 of the Constitution.”

The petition was filed by Rajesh Kumar Shetty against T Subbaya Shetty and the Karnataka Bank seeking a direction to allow him to withdraw the fixed deposits of Rs 1,24,27,826 from his account.

The genesis of the dispute was a suit filed by Subbaya Shetty in a lower court seeking a declaration that he was the sole executor of the wills of Geetha T Punja and P Thimappa Punja.