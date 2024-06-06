Karnataka bans release of Hindi film 'Hamaare Baarah' for two weeks

Muslim groups from different districts and taluks petitioned the state government, accusing the filmmakers of "defaming" the community and "misinterpreting" verses from the Qur'an's Surah al-Baqarah. They expressed concerns that the film's release could disturb law and order and create communal disharmony.

On Thursday, Home Department under-secretary B K Bhuvanendra Kumar issued the order banning the release of the film and its trailer in electronic media, social media, cinema theatres, private television channels and other media for two weeks or until further notice.

The ban was imposed under sections 15(1) and 15(5) of the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act, 1964

Although Section 15(2) of the Act requires the government to issue a notice to the filmmakers before imposing a ban, the order stated that there was not enough time to fulfill this requirement because the film's director, Kamal Chandra, and producers Birendra Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sheo Balak Singh, Sanjay Nagpal and others reside outside Karnataka.

The Bombay High Court has also withheld the film's release until June 14.