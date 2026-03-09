'Won't rejoin BJP under corrupt family leadership, my JCB party will come to power & I will be CM: Yatnal

<p>New Delhi: Expelled BJP MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/basangouda-patil-yatnal">Basanagouda Patil Yatnal</a> on Monday ruled out rejoining the saffron party as long as what he termed a "corrupt family" continues to lead the party in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/31">Karnataka</a>.</p><p>Former union minister also announced that his yet-to-be-launched JCB party will come to power in the state, and he will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Vijayapura MLA said he had not come to the national capital to meet BJP leaders and dismissed speculation that he was lobbying to return to the party.</p><p>A staunch critic of former CM B S Yediyurappa, Yatnal alleged that the BJP leadership in Karnataka was concentrated within the family of Yediyurappa.</p>.Vijayendra will never be chief minister, says Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.<p>Responding to a question on whether he would return to the BJP, Yatnal said he would not accept the leadership of what he described as a 'corrupt family' in the party's Karnataka unit.</p><p>"We are people who live with self-respect. We will not accept the leadership of this corrupt family. As long as that corrupt family remains in the leadership of the BJP in Karnataka, the question of joining the BJP does not arise," he said.</p><p>"I am not the kind of person who goes to someone's house pleading to be taken into the BJP or begging for favour. Don't run such stories tomorrow unnecessarily. We are open about everything. I have no need to go there and fall at someone's feet for politics," Yatnal said.</p><p> He said his visit to the capital was to invite friends to his son's marriage. Yatnal also indicated about floating a new political party.</p><p>"If needed, I will form my own regional party. I have my JCB Party ready-if the time comes to build a party, I will take the right decision and build it," he said.</p><p>Expressing confidence, Yatnal said his proposed party will come to power in the state.</p>