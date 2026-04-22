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Karnataka begins process to frame policy for bike taxi services

THE CM noted that the framework would align with judicial directives, public interest, and the need for safe, efficient and sustainable transport.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 21:01 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 21:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahbike taxis

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