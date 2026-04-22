<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> has initiated steps to develop a comprehensive and legally sound policy framework for bike taxi services in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>.</p>.<p>In a letter dated January 2, the Chief Minister said that, in line with directions from the Karnataka High Court, he has instructed Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and the Chief Secretary to begin drafting guidelines to enable bike taxi operations in the state.</p>.<p>He noted that the framework would align with judicial directives, public interest, and the need for safe, efficient and sustainable transport.</p>.Working on a policy framework for bike taxis: CM Siddaramaiah tells Rahul Gandhi.<p>“The objective is to ensure that such a framework is well-considered, balanced, and compliant with the rule of law,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to finalise the policy at the earliest. He also emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting innovation and employment while ensuring regulatory compliance.</p>.<p>The move follows a letter from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dated December 13, 2025, in which he highlighted the livelihood concerns of thousands dependent on bike taxi services in Karnataka.</p>.<p>He urged the state government to take a pragmatic approach to legalising and regulating the sector, noting its role in providing affordable last-mile connectivity and generating employment, especially for youth.</p>.<p>Rahul also called for a clear and enabling policy framework to address regulatory uncertainties and safeguard the welfare of workers in the sector.</p>