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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Belagavi has water supply only till July-end, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Jarkiholi also said Maharashtra was unlikely to release 2 TMC of water downstream into the Krishna River due to its own water shortages.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:15 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:15 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagaviWater supplysatish jarkiholi

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