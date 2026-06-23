Karnataka: Belagavi has water supply only till July-end, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

<p>Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday said the delay in the onset of monsoon has aggravated drinking water scarcity across Belagavi district, warning that the situation could worsen if rains do not revive soon.</p>.<p>Chairing a review meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office, Jarkiholi assessed the district’s drinking water situation along with MLA Asif Sait, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde, Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase, Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan and other officials.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the minister said water stored in the Hidkal Dam would be sufficient to meet the district’s drinking water requirements until the end of July.</p>.<p><strong>Acute shortage</strong></p>.<p>“The delay in monsoon has led to an acute drinking water situation in several parts of the district. At present, water is being supplied once every 10 to 15 days in many areas. Based on the current storage levels in Hidkal Dam, we can manage drinking water needs until the end of July. We expect the monsoon to revive, which should improve the situation. However, any further delay could make the crisis more severe,” he said.</p>.<p>Jarkiholi said gram panchayats have been deploying their own tankers to transport water from rivers and borewells to affected villages. Urban local bodies have also been directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply through tanker services wherever necessary.</p>.<p>Jarkiholi said reports had emerged of private water tankers in Belagavi charging Rs 1,500 or more per trip. He said the deputy commissioner would be directed to issue orders to regulate tanker rates and prevent overcharging. He added that L&T Construction, which is implementing the 24x7 drinking water supply project under KUIDFC, has deployed 38 tankers to support water distribution in the city.</p>.<p>Comparing the current situation with last year, Jarkiholi said reservoir levels were significantly higher during the corresponding period in 2025 as the monsoon had already set in and rivers were receiving inflows.</p>.<p><strong>Situation different</strong></p>.<p>“Last year’s situation cannot be compared with the present one. By this time, we had already received substantial rainfall and water inflows into reservoirs,” he said.</p>.<p>Rejecting allegations that excess water from Hidkal Dam was being diverted to industries in Hubballi-Dharwad, the minister clarified that only the allocated 2 TMC of water was being supplied for industrial use through a dedicated pipeline network.</p>.<p>“Industries have been allotted 2 TMC of water, and only that quantity is being pumped. There is no question of supplying water beyond the sanctioned allocation,” he said.</p>.<p>Jarkiholi also said Maharashtra was unlikely to release 2 TMC of water downstream into the Krishna River due to its own water shortages.</p>.<p>“Officials from Maharashtra have informed us that they are facing a similar situation and are unable to release water at present.</p>.<p>“Even earlier, when they had sufficient storage, water was not released. Given the current scarcity in their state, the chances are remote,” Jarkiholi added.</p>