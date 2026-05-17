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Karnataka: Belagavi ponzi scam probe to be handed to CID

More than 35,000 depositors are suspected to have been cheated and the magnitude of the scam is estimated to exceed Rs 50 crore
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:08 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:08 IST
IndiaKarnatakaCID

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