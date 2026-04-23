Karnataka leverages AI tools to automate government tasks and address staff shortage.

In one line

Key points

• AI suite for automation Karnataka is developing an AI suite to automate routine tasks like translations, document management, and chatbot interactions to improve government efficiency.

• Staff shortage solution With 2.84 lakh vacant posts out of 7.76 lakh, AI tools aim to compensate for the workforce gap and redeploy employees to more productive roles.

• Public service tools Services like Kannada Kasturi (machine translation) and English PDF-to-Kannada conversion are already live on aicell.karnataka.gov.in for public use.

• Future AI tools Upcoming tools include speech-to-text, OCR, live transliteration, and a writing assistant to streamline official document preparation.