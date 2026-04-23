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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Karnataka leverages AI tools to automate government tasks and address staff shortage.
Key points
• AI suite for automation
Karnataka is developing an AI suite to automate routine tasks like translations, document management, and chatbot interactions to improve government efficiency.
• Staff shortage solution
With 2.84 lakh vacant posts out of 7.76 lakh, AI tools aim to compensate for the workforce gap and redeploy employees to more productive roles.
• Public service tools
Services like Kannada Kasturi (machine translation) and English PDF-to-Kannada conversion are already live on aicell.karnataka.gov.in for public use.
• Future AI tools
Upcoming tools include speech-to-text, OCR, live transliteration, and a writing assistant to streamline official document preparation.
• Government's pragmatic view
Officials acknowledge AI's potential for better service delivery but note weak accountability mechanisms may limit resource efficiency gains.
Key statistics
2.84 lakh
Vacant government jobs
7.76 lakh
Total sanctioned government jobs
64%
Current workforce capacity
23 million English-Kannada parallel sentences
Training data for Kannada Kasturi
2-3 months
AI suite deployment timeline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 23 April 2026, 02:48 IST