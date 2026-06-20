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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Bidadi township: CM Shivakumar accuses Kumaraswamy of 'politicising' project

Shivakumar said around 80 per cent of the affected farmers have come forward to part with their land and asserted that the government would proceed in accordance with the law.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 14:20 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsBidadiH D Kumaraswamy

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