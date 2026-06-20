Karnataka Bidadi township: CM Shivakumar accuses Kumaraswamy of 'politicising' project

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Saturday defended the proposed Bidadi township project, accusing Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> and BJP of "politicising" the issue.</p>.<p>He claimed that the initiative was originally notified during JD(S) second-in-command Kumaraswamy's tenure as chief minister.</p>.Karnataka: Young, educated farmers resist Bidadi township plan .<p>Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said Kumaraswamy was the "architect" of the project.</p>.<p>He questioned the Opposition's objections to land acquisition for the proposed industrial and township development.</p>.<p>"The farmers of Bidadi are good people. They are being misled. Isn't Kumaraswamy himself the architect of this project? He has himself admitted it," Shivakumar claimed.</p>.<p>He further said that the government had improved the compensation package for landowners and had begun disbursing compensation.</p>.<p>"Earlier, Kumaraswamy himself had said that farmers would be given 40 per cent of the developed land as compensation. We have said that we will give 50 per cent of the developed land. The process of providing compensation of Rs 2.50 crore per acre to farmers began on Friday," he said.</p>.<p>Maintaining that the project was not a new initiative of the present government, Shivakumar said, "Kumaraswamy issued the notification. B S Yediyurappa (BJP) continued the project when he headed the government. We are only taking it forward further. We are not doing anything new." Questioning Kumaraswamy's criticism of the project, he said the former should explain why he declared the Bidadi area a red zone.</p>.<p>"Let him (Kumaraswamy) answer why he issued the notification. Why did Yediyurappa continue it? Didn't they have the opportunity to denotify it during their tenure? Why didn't they do it?" Shivakumar sought to know.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said around 80 per cent of the affected farmers have come forward to part with their land and asserted that the government would proceed in accordance with the law.</p>.Bidadi township project: Karnataka forum opposes land acquisition, urges Rahul Gandhi to intervene.<p>Responding to Kumaraswamy's remarks that the issue could trigger a "blood revolution", the chief minister said, "He is a senior leader and the Union Minister for Heavy Industries. He wants industries to come. He himself must answer where, how and on whose land the industries should be set up." The Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township is seen among Shivakumar's ambitious project presented as India's first AI-powered integrated township. The project is expected to cover about 7,481 acres across nine villages in the region, according to official sources.</p>.<p>The proposed township project, estimated to involve investments worth several thousand crore rupees, envisages acquisition of large tracts of land in and around Bidadi on Bengaluru's outskirts for urban development. </p>