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Karnataka: Bidar mall employee alleges harassment, ends life

Following the suicide, family members and friends staged a protest in front of the mall.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 22:29 IST
Karnataka NewsSuicideharassmentBidar

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