Karnataka: Bidar mall employee alleges harassment, ends life

<p>Bidar: A 22-year-old employee with a reputed mall ended his life by hanging from the ceiling of his house, over the alleged workplace harassment, at Rampure Colony in the city on Friday.</p>.<p>The victim, Lakshmikant Basayya Matapathi. was serving as a cashier at a Zudio store at Bommagondeshwara Circle off Mannalli Road.</p>.Another alleged dowry victim ends life in Karnataka; husband arrested for 'harassment'.<p>The Gandhi Gunj police have registered a case against the manager of the mall Kishore based on the complaint lodged by Basayya Matapathi, father of the victim. Following the suicide, family members and friends staged a protest in front of the mall.</p>.<p>My son was working as a cashier at the Zudio store at Bommagondeshwara Circle for the past three months. Manager Kishore used to harass my son alleging misappropriation of money. My son had informed me about the constant harassment by the manager. He (Lakshmikant) had also shared a voice record of the same to his brother, the complainant alleged.</p>