<p>Bengaluru: Chaos reigned in the Legislative Council on Tuesday after the BJP accused the state government of giving away sites at throwaway prices for Congress party offices.</p>.<p>BJP MLC D S Arun charged that the government had distributed sites to the Congress party at 5% of the properties’ guidance value. He further alleged that the state government had allotted civic amenity (CA) sites to the Congress party.</p>.Karnataka government 'illegally' allotted 31 plots for Congress offices: Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.<p>Karnataka Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning B S Suresh, however, defended the government’s decision, which he said had been taken after obtaining the Cabinet’s nod. Suresh proceeded to remind the BJP that it had provided a 100-acre land parcel for the Chanakya University campus – the varsity run by a trust associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (<br>RSS).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Pointing out that it was not the first time CA sites had been allotted to political parties and other such organisations, Suresh said, “The member who has raised this issue – Suresh – obtained two CA sites for a trust 30 years ago.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dismissing the charge, Arun pointed out that the BJP had not secured sites at 5% of the properties’ guidance value. “The information being shared by the minister with the House is false,” said Arun.</p>.<p class="bodytext">BJP members further alleged that the allotment of sites based on a decision taken by the Cabinet was in violation of existing norms. Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “The allotment of sites for Congress party offices should be cancelled because these sites are being given to the party permanently.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">When the argument heated up and members resorted to personal attacks against each other, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti was forced to intervene, and appealed for common sense to prevail in the House.</p>