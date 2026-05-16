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Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra slams CM Siddarmaiah over demand for PM Modi's resignation

The chief minister held Modi responsible for 'failing' the people, mismanaging the economy, and pushing ordinary families into deeper hardship.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 08:54 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressPM ModiKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahBY Vijayendra

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