Karnataka BJP chief urges I.N.D.I.A leaders to make their stand on Sanatan Dharma clear

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel urged I.N.D.I.A leaders, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to make their stand clear on Sanatan Dharma.
"What is their opinion on Sanatan Dharma should be made known to the citizens of the country," he said.
Slamming DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for “eradication” of Sanatan Dharma and likening it to malaria and dengue, Kateel sought to know if KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would act against state Home Minister G Parameshwar and Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge for their statements on Sanatan Dharma and culture of the land.
Parameshwar had questioned the origin of Hindu religion and Priyank reacting to Udayanidhi's statement had said that "any religion that does not promote equality is as good as a disease".
“Hindutva is the atma (soul) of the country. We believe in Hindu samskruthi. Sanatana has no birth and death. There are several religions in India but only one dharma. The country has a culture which is in practice from time immemorial. Remarks against Sanatana Dharma is not correct. After Stalin, DMK MP A Raja made similar remarks on Sanatana Dharma. 'Dharma rajakarana' is not right. The Constitution of the country has given religious freedom for the people to practice the religion of their choice. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement has hurt the emotions of majority Hindus and the statement is politically motivated," Kateel said.
Kateel urged Udhayanidhi Stalin to tender an apology for his statements
Alleging that the Congress-led Karnataka government is mired in corruption, Kateel said that there are allegations of corruption from taluk office to Vidhana Soudha.
"BBMP contractors had submitted a complaint to the Governor on corruption and commission. The BJP is protesting against the state government. Instead of engaging in good administration, the state government is busy with corruption."
“In the name of free electricity up to 200 units, load-shedding has become order of the day. The state government is least bothered on tackling drought situation in the state. Owing to the load-shedding, farmers are facing issues in pumping water to save the crops,” he said.
BJP may hold padayatra
"The BJP has been fighting against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu at a time when the state is reeling under drought. A team of BJP leaders led by Basavaraj Bommai has visited the KRS dam to assess the situation. Based on the feedback from the BJP team, we will chalk out our plan to safeguard the interest of the farmers in Karnataka. If needed we will hold padayatra,” he said.
Kateel said that the party is working towards its election strategies to win all the 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. To a query on former MLA B M Sukumar Shetty and other BJP MLAs joining the Congress, Kateel said that “at the moment no one is quitting the party".