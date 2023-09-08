Karnataka BJP chief urges I.N.D.I.A leaders to make their stand on Sanatan Dharma clear

Parameshwar had questioned the origin of Hindu religion and Priyank reacting to Udayanidhi's statement had said that "any religion that does not promote equality is as good as a disease".

“Hindutva is the atma (soul) of the country. We believe in Hindu samskruthi. Sanatana has no birth and death. There are several religions in India but only one dharma. The country has a culture which is in practice from time immemorial. Remarks against Sanatana Dharma is not correct. After Stalin, DMK MP A Raja made similar remarks on Sanatana Dharma. 'Dharma rajakarana' is not right. The Constitution of the country has given religious freedom for the people to practice the religion of their choice. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement has hurt the emotions of majority Hindus and the statement is politically motivated," Kateel said.

Kateel urged Udhayanidhi Stalin to tender an apology for his statements

Alleging that the Congress-led Karnataka government is mired in corruption, Kateel said that there are allegations of corruption from taluk office to Vidhana Soudha.