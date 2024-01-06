Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra blames senior leaders for party's dismal performance in Assembly election

Chamarajanagar: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra blamed senior party leaders for the dismal performance in the 2023 Assembly poll in Karnataka.
Addressing party workers in Chamarajanagar, Vijayendra said, "It is not the party workers, who are responsible for the downfall in the Legislative Assembly election but senior leaders. They were saying all about 'our party workers' before the victory in the 2018 Assembly election, but that shifted to 'I' and 'me' once they had won. That's when the party started lagging behind."
"It is due to our own mistakes and differences, we had to become opposition party. I am not talking about one or two leaders. I am not saying this as the party president, but as a party worker. The relationship was good between leaders and party workers when the party was not in power. But, it started deteriorating after the party gained power," he said.
Later, speaking to media persons, Vijayendra said, "I have not spoken about a particular leader, but every one including me. I also feel that my efforts were not enough in the Assembly election."
At the party workers meet, Vijayendra said, "I will not discuss about whatever happened during the last Legislative Assembly election. I have confidence in the future. The situation of the party has changed in the past seven months. The election in five states has indicated that there is a pro-BJP wave in the state also. After I became state president I have been travelling across Karnataka and there is enthusiasm among party workers now. Our party workers should strive to win all 28 seats in the Lok Sabha poll".