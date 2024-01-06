Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra blames senior leaders for party's dismal performance in Assembly election

"It is due to our own mistakes and differences, we had to become opposition party. I am not talking about one or two leaders. I am not saying this as the party president, but as a party worker. The relationship was good between leaders and party workers when the party was not in power. But, it started deteriorating after the party gained power," he said.

Later, speaking to media persons, Vijayendra said, "I have not spoken about a particular leader, but every one including me. I also feel that my efforts were not enough in the Assembly election."