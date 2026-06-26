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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: BJP committee prepares interim report on cross-voting

The committee was asked to provide its report by June 25.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:08 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPIndian Politicscross voting

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