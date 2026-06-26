Karnataka: BJP committee prepares interim report on cross-voting

<p>Bengaluru: The three-member fact-finding committee of the BJP has prepared its interim report on the cross-voting fiasco during the June 18 MLC elections.</p>.<p>However, it’s not clear when the final report will be submitted.</p>.<p>The committee comprising MLC C T Ravi, BJP State Vice-President N Mahesh and Hubli-Dharward Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai was formed on June 19 to find out the ‘truth’ about the incident which has caused severe embarrassment to the saffron party.</p>.Cross-voting row: Vijayendra faces heat over Dharmasthala 'truth test' idea, Nitin Nabin to meet state BJP leaders.<p>The committee was asked to provide its report by June 25.</p>.<p>Of the 11 cross votes, it’s clear that at least three were from the BJP and four from the JD(S).</p>.<p>However, it’s yet to be ascertained whether the four BJP MLAs assigned to JD(S) cross-voted or not.</p>.<p>According to sources, the three BJP leaders are said to have met on June 23 and finalised an interim report. </p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, N Mahesh said: “We have prepared an interim and given it to C T Ravi. He will hand it over to the state president (B Y Vijayendra) once he returns to Bengaluru.”</p>.<p>The committee is said to have taken into cognisance other facts in the public domain, such as the claim by former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda that there were meetings between Congress and BJP leaders before the voting on June 18.</p>