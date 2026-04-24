<p>Bengaluru: State BJP leaders on Thursday staged a protest at Vidhana Soudha against AICC chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “terrorist”.</p>.<p>The saffron party demanded his public apology and also urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to remove Kharge as the Congress chief and also the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>“Kharge had earlier likened RSS-BJP to poisonous snakes and tried to instigate Muslim community and now he attacked the PM. He apologised after calling Gujaratis as illiterate. Kharge has lowered the dignity of Karnataka too. I demand he seek a public apology,” said LOP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.</p>.BJP delegation meets EC, seeks strictest action against Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘terrorist’ remark targeting PM Modi.<p>Opposition leader in Assembly<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka"> R Ashoka</a> said the remark was an insult to the country as Modi is the elected leader, who took on terrorism and naxalism in the country.</p>.<p>“Modi ji has been honoured with the highest civilian award by more than 25 countries. But Congress is calling him a terrorist,” rues state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra.</p>