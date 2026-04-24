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Karnataka | BJP demands Mallikarjun Kharge to seek public apology over ‘terrorist’ remark

Opposition leader in Assembly R Ashoka said the remark was an insult to the country
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 01:33 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 01:33 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPMallikarjun KhargeKarnataka Politics

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