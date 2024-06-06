Karnataka BJP leader Ka Pu Siddalingaswamy breathes his last

Mysuru: BJP leader and close confidant of former Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa, Ka Pu Siddalingaswamy (58), breathed his last at a private hospital in Mysuru on Thursday morning.

He was suffering from liver infection and was admitted at the hospital for a few weeks.

He served as personal assistant of former CM B S Yeddiyurappa when he was CM. Yeddiyurappa visited him at the hospital on Sunday.

A Lingayat community leader, who had good hold in Varuna constituency, he had contested as KJP candidate from Varuna constituency against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2013 legislative assembly election and had lost with a margin of 29,641 votes.