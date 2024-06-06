Karnataka BJP leader Ka Pu Siddalingaswamy breathes his last

Mysuru: BJP leader and close confidant of former Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa, Ka Pu Siddalingaswamy (58), breathed his last at a private hospital in Mysuru on Thursday morning.
He was suffering from liver infection and was admitted at the hospital for a few weeks.
He served as personal assistant of former CM B S Yeddiyurappa when he was CM. Yeddiyurappa visited him at the hospital on Sunday.
A Lingayat community leader, who had good hold in Varuna constituency, he had contested as KJP candidate from Varuna constituency against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2013 legislative assembly election and had lost with a margin of 29,641 votes.
He served as Chairperson of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation during the previous BJP-led state government.
He was a bachelor. He is the brother of former Mysuru ZP President, Ka Pu Siddaveerappa.
His mortal remains will be kept at his residence at JP Nagar in Mysuru till 10.30 am. Later it will be shifted to his native Karya in Nanjangud taluk for public viewing, where his final rites would be held as per Lingayat community customs by 4 pm.
Published 06 June 2024, 06:23 IST