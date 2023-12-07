Karnataka BJP leader Manikanth Rathod arrested before his presser

Rathod had convened a press conference in the media club at 11 am. The police officials had waited at the club since morning after obtaining information about his press conference. Later, Rathod sent WhatsApp messages to the media persons inviting them to his flat in an apartment situated at Humnabad ring road. But, the police rushed to his flat and arrested him.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu had, on Wednesday, said that the BJP leader is portraying his injuries in a car accident as an attack by unidentified miscreants on him. The police officer had also said that the preliminary investigation report revealed that Rathod tried to hush up the accident case. He also said that Rathod was attempting to manipulate the accident case and give it a political twist.