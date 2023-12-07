Karnataka BJP leader Manikanth Rathod arrested before his presser

Kalaburagi: Police officials arrested BJP leader Manikanth Rathod just before his media briefing here on Thursday. He had invited the media persons to give clarification about the charges made by the district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge against him. The BJP leader has been arrested as part of preventive measures to keep law and order situation in control.
Rathod had convened a press conference in the media club at 11 am. The police officials had waited at the club since morning after obtaining information about his press conference. Later, Rathod sent WhatsApp messages to the media persons inviting them to his flat in an apartment situated at Humnabad ring road. But, the police rushed to his flat and arrested him.
Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu had, on Wednesday, said that the BJP leader is portraying his injuries in a car accident as an attack by unidentified miscreants on him. The police officer had also said that the preliminary investigation report revealed that Rathod tried to hush up the accident case. He also said that Rathod was attempting to manipulate the accident case and give it a political twist.
BJP leader who had unsuccessfully contested against minister Priyank Kharge from Chittapur constituency in the last Assembly elections had suffered grievous injuries allegedly after the attack from a group of unidentified bike-borne men on November 18. He had also complained that the miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons and beer bottles near Shankarwadi Cross of Chittapur taluk.
Rathod had alleged that the police officials and minister Priyank Kharge were involved in the attack on him.