Karnataka: BJP MLA Arvind Bellad apologises to Siddaramaiah over derogatory words

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad has tendered his apology to chief minister Siddaramaiah for using inappropriate words during his press conference at Bengaluru.

In a letter to Siddaramaiah, Bellad said he had used inappropriate words at the press conference convened to oppose the government’s decision to grant land to Jindal Company.

Bellad had asked whether the land was Siddaramaiah’s paternal property for him to dole it out at a throw away price to Jindal.

“I have realised that using such words against you was inappropriate and I hereby tender my sincere apologies,” Bellad said in the letter.