Karnataka: BJP MLA Arvind Bellad apologises to Siddaramaiah over derogatory words

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad has tendered his apology to chief minister Siddaramaiah for using inappropriate words during his press conference at Bengaluru.
In a letter to Siddaramaiah, Bellad said he had used inappropriate words at the press conference convened to oppose the government’s decision to grant land to Jindal Company.
Bellad had asked whether the land was Siddaramaiah’s paternal property for him to dole it out at a throw away price to Jindal.
“I have realised that using such words against you was inappropriate and I hereby tender my sincere apologies,” Bellad said in the letter.
Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah posted on 'X' that he appreciated Bellad tendering apology.
He said, criticism and allegations are common in politics but apologising for misspeak is commendable.
Siddaramaiah further said that in his 40 year political career, he has encountered several such comments by senior and junior politicians who even went to the extent of tarnishing image. But Bellad's apology is highly appreciated and has paved way for a new positive precedent in newage politics.
The chief minister also recalled his close relationship with Fomer MLA Chandranth Bellad, father of Arvind and hailed the duo for upholding ethics of politics.
Published 03 September 2024, 16:48 IST