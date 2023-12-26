Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal threatens to expose Rs 40K crore scam during party rule if expelled

As many BJP leaders have been demanding action against him, Yatnal said, 'They (the BJP government in Karnataka) have done everything (huge corruption during Covid). Let them serve me a notice and try to expel me from the party, I will expose them.' Yatnal, who has launched a tirade against Yediyurappa and his family, especially after his second son B Y Vijayendra was made the BJP state president, said there was large-scale corruption in coronavirus management during the BJP government.