Karnataka BJP MLAs won't quit to join Congress, says MoS Shobha Karandlaje

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, she said, “Many MLAs had joined the BJP to form the government in the past in the state.

Many of them had even served as ministers in the BJP-led government too. They were also given creamy layer posts and our leaders also ensured their victory in the election. They must think whether it is right to quit the party.”

She exuded confidence that the MLAs will not quit the party and added that instead, they will work for the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha election to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again.

On releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Karandlaje said that the Congress-led state government is cheating farmers of Karnataka due to the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

River Cauvery supplies drinking water to a vast population along with irrigating farmlands, the minister said and added that people in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya depend on the river for agriculture as well as for drinking water.

“With deficit rainfall, the water level in river Cauvery and KRS dam has receded. In spite of this, the government is releasing water to Tamil Nadu for their “Kuruvai” crops cultivated in the Cauvery delta. The state government should convince Tamil Nadu on the availability of water in the KRS dam and the quantity of water required for drinking purposes in the state,” she said.

She said the state government should prioritise drinking water.

“Let the government consider releasing water for drinking purposes, not for Kuruvai cultivation in Tamil Nadu,” she said.