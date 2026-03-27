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Karnataka BJP MP Sudhakar demands supply of third stage treated water to Chikkaballapur

Sudhakar said he has been making efforts since 2007 to provide a permanent irrigation solution for Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar districts.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 18:11 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 18:11 IST
BJPKarnatakasudhakar

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