<p>New Delhi: Chikkaballapur BJP Lok Sabha member Dr. K Sudhakar on Friday demanded the supply of treated water in three stages to Chikkaballapur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/jobs-and-careers/bengaluru-leads-in-entry-level-jobs-start-up-funding-ai-growth-and-women-friendly-cities-report-3946441">Bengaluru </a>Rural, and Kolar districts under the KC Valley and H N Valley projects.</p><p>Speaking in Kannada during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Sudhakar said he has been making efforts since 2007 to provide a permanent irrigation solution for Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar districts.</p>.<p>He claimed that when the BJP government was in power, provision was made in the Budget to supply water treated in three stages from the KC Valley and HN Valley projects to the region. After the Congress came to power, many good schemes of the previous government were cancelled, including the third-stage treatment project, he alleged.</p>.Karnataka BJP MP Sudhakar warns of padayatra over water quality in Chikkaballapur, Kolar regions.<p>He also pointed out that some agencies have tested the water and found that it was being supplied after treating it in only two stages. This has adversely affected the health of the people, he added.</p><p>The BJP MP noted that the Central Government’s guidelines mandated that sewage water must be treated in three stages before use. The Karnataka Government should implement this norm immediately, he said.</p><p>While urging Karnataka to expedite the Yattinahole project, he also demanded that the state should take steps to release a minimum of 15 TMC of water from the Krishna River to supply the parched southern districts.</p>