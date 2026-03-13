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Karnataka BJP MP Sudhakar warns of padayatra over water quality in Chikkaballapur, Kolar regions

He urged that government must issue strict directions to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to ensure proper treatment standards.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 14:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkaballapurKolar

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