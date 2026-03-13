Karnataka BJP MP Sudhakar warns of padayatra over water quality in Chikkaballapur, Kolar regions

<p>New Delhi: Chikkaballapur BJP Lok Sabha member K Sudhakar on Friday said that the BJP would take out a padayatra in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-supplying-polluted-water-to-kolar-chikkaballapur-deve-gowda-3925663">Chikkaballapur</a>, if the state government failed to introduce tertiary treatment under the HN Valley and KC Valley projects supplying water to the drought-prone districts of Chikkaballapur and Kolar.</p><p>Under the HN Valley and KC Valley projects, water currently reaches the region after two levels of treatment. However, there have been increasing complaints of lack of treatment of water and increased pollutants in it, he told reporters here.</p><p>He urged that the state government must issue strict directions to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to ensure proper treatment standards.</p><p>The former Minister also pointed out that advanced global examples exist for wastewater recycling. In Singapore, wastewater is being treated at drinking-water standards using tertiary treatment and advanced filtration technologies. Karnataka too has the technological capacity to adopt such modern solutions, he said, adding that the government must demonstrate commitment and responsibility in ensuring safe and high-quality water.</p>.'Poisoning our children': JD(S) MLA displays discoloured water bottle, triggers debate on KC Valley project.<p>Sudhakar also clarified that the BJP will not support 'bandh' called by some of the organisation to pressurise the government for introducing tertiary treatment. Calling 'bandh' is not a solution to any programs as it would cause inconvenience to students appearing for examinations and the poor, he said.</p><p>Based on technical advice from senior officials, the HN Valley and KC Valley projects were initiated to supply treated water to replenish tanks in the region.</p><p>Following discussions with the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2014, the projects were implemented and water was supplied to around 60 tanks, which helped recharge groundwater levels to about 200–300 feet in many areas.</p><p>He clarified that the original intention of the project was groundwater recharge and tank filling, and not direct drinking water supply.</p>