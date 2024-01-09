Karnataka BJP plans 100-day action plan in run-up to LS polls

Bengaluru: In a strong bid to retain its 25 seats in Lok Sabha from the state, the BJP has planned a 100-day action plan to create a momentum, riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was discussed at a meeting here on Monday.
Speaking after the meeting, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra expressed confidence that voters would choose Modi over the Congress’ guarantees. “People know that Congress’ guarantees are fake. Modi is the only hope and guarantee,” he said.
A senior BJP leader told DH that each wing will broadly be assigned three types of work.
Establishing contacts with grassroots level leaders; micro-level canvassing by respective party wings, highlighting welfare schemes of the previous BJP government in the state as well as the Modi government at the Centre; launching a door-to-door campaign.
The leader said, for example, Raitha morcha will highlight the agrarian crisis in the state and how the Congress government had failed to tackle it, whereas the Modi government had provided succour to the farmers.
“We will highlight issues, like increase in minimum support price (MSP) for copra and the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. The women’s wing will highlight how the PM has empowered women, be it banning triple talaq or introducing women’s reservation bill,” the leader said.
Another leader told DH that the team of state leaders and spokespersons would be trained to “expose the lies” of the Congress government regarding funds released by the central government. The party has planned a series of meetings starting January 10.
“The BJP will hold district-level meetings to elicit opinions of local leaders to fine tune the campaign plan,” party sources said.