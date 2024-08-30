Karnataka: BJP says Rs 10.32 crore released for tribals in Dakshina Kannada under PM-JANMAN scheme

Mangaluru: Under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious ‘PM JANMAN ' (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adhivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan) scheme, the Union Government has released a total of Rs 10.32 crore for various development works in Dakshina Kannada district, said DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta.

Captain Chowta mentioned that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs of the Central Government has allocated the fund for the fiscal year 2024-25, identifying Dakshina Kannada district under the PM JanMan scheme, which aims to bring the tribal communities into the mainstream.

Out of the total Rs 10.32 crore released by the central Government, approximately Rs 7.80 crore is earmarked for road development projects, pending administrative approval from the state government. In light of this, letters have been sent to the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department of the state and the Chief Secretary, urging them to prioritise administrative approval and expedite the implementation of these projects.