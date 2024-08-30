Karnataka: BJP says Rs 10.32 crore released for tribals in Dakshina Kannada under PM-JANMAN scheme

Mangaluru: Under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious ‘PM JANMAN ' (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adhivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan) scheme, the Union Government has released a total of Rs 10.32 crore for various development works in Dakshina Kannada district, said DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta.
Captain Chowta mentioned that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs of the Central Government has allocated the fund for the fiscal year 2024-25, identifying Dakshina Kannada district under the PM JanMan scheme, which aims to bring the tribal communities into the mainstream.
Out of the total Rs 10.32 crore released by the central Government, approximately Rs 7.80 crore is earmarked for road development projects, pending administrative approval from the state government. In light of this, letters have been sent to the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department of the state and the Chief Secretary, urging them to prioritise administrative approval and expedite the implementation of these projects.
Utilization funds in DK
Under the PM JANMAN scheme, the funds will be utilised for the development of the road connecting Atrinje to Sulkeri in Belthangady taluk (Rs 285.7 lakh), construction of a bridge on the Atrinje-Sulkeri road (Rs 267 lakh), development of the road from Parakalu ST Colony Road to Alankar Road in Haleneeranki village, Puttur taluk (Rs 228.05 lakh), construction of one multipurpose centre each in Madhya village of Mangaluru taluk, Kepu village of Bantwal, Naravi village of Belthangady, and Panja village of Sullia (Rs 2.40 crore), and construction of an Anganwadi centre building in Madhya village of Mangaluru taluk (Rs 12 lakh), said the MP.
The MP said that the PM JANMAN initiative aimed at bringing tribal communities into the mainstream. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs implements the scheme in collaboration with state governments and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG). The scheme focuses on 11 aspects under the supervision of nine ministries. Funds are provided for housing, clean drinking water, improved healthcare, education systems, nutritious food supply, telecommunication, and road connectivity, along with creating opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and installing solar power systems, he added.
