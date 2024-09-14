Karnataka BJP sends notice to MLA Munirathna over harassment, casteist abuse case, Siddaramaiah seeks his expulsion

Bengaluru: The BJP issued a notice Saturday to its Raja Rajeshwarinagar MLA Munirathna asking him to explain himself over audio clips in which he is purportedly heard making casteist and derogatory rants.

BJP state disciplinary committee chairperson Lingaraj Patil has given Munirathna, a former minister, five days to explain.

The notice cites media reports and an FIR against him.

"This development has dented the party’s discipline," the notice stated.

The BJP came under immense pressure to act against Munirathna, a film producer who was earlier with Congress.