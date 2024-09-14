Karnataka BJP sends notice to MLA Munirathna over harassment, casteist abuse case, Siddaramaiah seeks his expulsion

Bengaluru: The BJP issued a notice Saturday to its Raja Rajeshwarinagar MLA Munirathna asking him to explain himself over audio clips in which he is purportedly heard making casteist and derogatory rants.
BJP state disciplinary committee chairperson Lingaraj Patil has given Munirathna, a former minister, five days to explain.
The notice cites media reports and an FIR against him.
"This development has dented the party’s discipline," the notice stated.
The BJP came under immense pressure to act against Munirathna, a film producer who was earlier with Congress.
"I spoke to party seniors that we must act, and that this episode could damage the party. The BJP doesn’t tolerate casteist abuse. We don’t support anyone who does that,” Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who belongs to the Dalit community, said.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the opposition BJP to expel Munirathna and publicly apologise to the Dalit community.
“The BJP, whose leaders speak about culture and rites, must first cleanse the stinking mouth of Munirathna before preaching to the world,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement.
“In the viral audio, Munirathna insulted the Dalit and Vokkaliga communities in the most obscene manner,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that the BJP MLA demanded money from and threatened to kill a BBMP contractor.
"The ‘40% Sarkara’ is gone, but seeds born out of it remain. We will take this filth and keep it where it deserves to be."
Siddaramaiah dared BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka to speak up against the 'hooligan' MLA.
“BJP leaders are left with two options. One is to support Munirathna's statement and admit that they are anti-Dalit. Or, they should publicly apologise to the Dalit community and expel Munirathna from the party,” Siddaramaiah said.
Meanwhile, BBMP contractor Cheluvaraju, who has lodged a police complaint against Munirathna accusing him of demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe, threatening and abusing him, met Siddaramaiah and sought justice.
Complaint to women's panel
Mahila Congress president Sowmya Reddy, a former Jayanagar MLA, said she would lodge a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women against Munirathna. In the audio clip, the MLA is purportedly heard making sexually derisive comments against women. "This case must be viewed and acted upon seriously," Reddy said.
Published 14 September 2024, 15:31 IST